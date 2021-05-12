Toronto Stock Exchange, Loop Energy Inc., C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ben Nyland, President and CEO, Loop Energy Inc. (TSX: LPEN), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Loop Energy Inc. (TSX: LPEN)

Loop Energy Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers. It sells and services two categories of products: fuel cell stacks and fuel cell modules, which serve a variety of commercial applications including light commercial vehicles, transit buses, medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, train, mining trucks, material handling vehicles, and stationary power. For more information visit: https://www.loopenergy.com/.

