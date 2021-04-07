Toronto Stock Exchange, Logistec Corporation, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Madeleine Paquin, CEO, Logistec Corporation (TSX:LGT.A & TSX:LGT.B), shares her company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Logistec Corporation (TSX:LGT.A & TSX:LGT.B)

Logistec Corp. provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has cargo handling facilities in the ports across North America, and offers marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. The company is widely diversified on the basis of cargo type and port location with a balance between import and export activities. The company is organized and operate in two industry segments: Marine services, and Environmental services. The Marine Services Segment which is the key revenue generating segment provides cargo handling and other services to marine and industrial customers. For more information visit: http://www.logistec.com/

