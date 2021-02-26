Toronto Stock Exchange, KITS Eyecare, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Roger Hardy, Co-Founder & CEO, KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. is an online retailer of contact lenses and eyewear. Some of the brands of the company include Acuvue, Air Optix Aqua, Biofinity, Cooper Vision, and Bausch & Lomb. For more information visit: https://www.kits.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange