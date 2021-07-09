Toronto Stock Exchange, Hydro One Limited, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One ("Hydro One" or the "Company") (TSX: H), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area's largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.4 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company's rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake. For more information, visit: http://www.hydroone.com/.

