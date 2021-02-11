Toronto Stock Exchange, Canacol Energy, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason Bednar, CEO, Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSX: CNE), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

About Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSX: CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a leading natural gas and oil exploration and production company in Colombia and Mexico. The company holds an interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system. It operates through one reportable segment namely, Colombia. For more information visit: http://www.canacolenergy.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange