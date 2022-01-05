TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Finance International (TFI) announced today the resignation of Jennifer Reynolds, TFI President & CEO, after more than four years in the role.

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Finance International (TFI) announced today the resignation of Jennifer Reynolds, TFI President & CEO, after more than four years in the role. Under Reynolds' tenure, Toronto played a leadership role in international networks like Financial Centres for Sustainability and World Alliance of International Financial Centers). Reynolds also advanced TFI's leadership in sustainable finance, both domestically and internationally.

Toronto Finance International CEO Jennifer Reynolds to step down as CEO

"Serving as TFI's President & CEO has been a privilege," said Ms. Reynolds, "I am honoured and proud to have worked with our staff, members, and stakeholders on the international promotion of the Toronto Financial Centre and the global prominence of Canadian financial services sector."

Reynolds will step down from her current role on Feb 6th. The TFI Board of Directors is working closely with TFI's executive team to manage the transition and a search for a new leader has been launched.

Christine (Chris) Morris, TFI Board Chair and Senior Executive Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience TD Bank Group, thanked Reynolds and wished her the very best for the future.

"Jennifer has been a great champion for Toronto as a leading international financial centre and a passionate advocate for the talent and expertise of our sector," said Morris. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jennifer for her leadership of TFI over the past four years and wish her much continued success in her next chapter."

Effective February 7 th, 2022, Ms. Reynolds will assume the position of CEO of the Women Corporate Directors Foundation (WCD). WCD is the world's largest network women corporate board directors, with members serving on more than 8,500 public and private boards around the world.

