TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. ("TORC" or the "Company") (TSX: TOG) is pleased to announce the completion of the Company's inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's efforts and commitments to responsibly develop the Company's natural resources. The Sustainability Report exemplifies TORC's core values of integrity and respect for the environment and the health, safety, and well-being of employees and the communities in which the Company operates. Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters are integral to the Company's strategy of achieving long term success and sustainability.

Brett Herman, President and CEO of TORC, stated, "Since day one, we have focused on the responsibility to produce energy commodities in a safe and environmentally mindful manner. Since TORC was founded, we have made significant contributions to the communities where we operate and we take pride in these achievements. Our commitment to safety, operational excellence and discipline has inspired a corporate culture whereby all of us give our best each and every day".

Highlights and Achievements from the Sustainability Report Include:

Reductions in Green House Gas, methane and fugitive emissions

Reductions in the amount of fresh water used

Continued prevention and reduction of oil and saltwater spills

Continued safety focus and reduction of workplace incidents

Ongoing community engagement and support

Continued efforts to establish best-in-class governance practices including linking executive and employee compensation to ESG matters

The inaugural report covers performance metrics for the 2017 to 2019 calendar years.

In an effort to provide greater alignment with reporting standards, TORC has focused on reporting in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") guidance. The full 2020 Sustainability Report can be found on the Company's website at www.torcoil.com.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

