Toppan Photomasks Receives Supplier Excellence Award From Texas Instruments

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Photomasks, Inc. announced today that it has received the 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments (TI). The award recognizes the exceptional commitment and performance of an elite group that meets TI's high standards of excellence from its more than 12,000 suppliers.

"In a year filled with unprecedented challenges, Toppan Photomasks, Inc. demonstrated your commitment to the highest level of ethical behavior, as well as exceptional performance in cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality," said Rob Simpson, Vice President of Worldwide Procurement and Logistics for TI. "We look to Toppan Photomasks, Inc. to help us serve our customers, achieve our priorities, and ultimately become a company that we are personally proud to be a part of and one we would want as our neighbor."

"On behalf of the Toppan photomask group, we are honored to receive this award from Texas Instruments for the fifth time in the past ten years," said Michael Hadsell, CEO of Toppan Photomasks, Inc. "Being engaged with an innovation and technology leader in the global semiconductor industry such as TI helps drive all of Toppan's products, including our photomasks, FC-BGA packaging substrates, display components and design services to provide superior quality and value. We appreciate this recognition and will continually strive to improve and perform in an exceptional fashion for our customers."

About Toppan Photomasks

Toppan Photomasks, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. a diversified global company with revenue in excess of US$13 billion in 2019. Toppan Photomasks is part of the Toppan group of photomask companies. As the world's premier photomask provider, the Toppan photomask group operates the industry's most advanced and largest network of manufacturing facilities and offers a comprehensive range of photomask technologies and research and development capabilities to meet the increasingly sophisticated and divergent product and service requirements of the global semiconductor industry. Toppan Photomasks is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. For more information, visit www.photomask.com.

About Toppan

Toppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics and digital transformation. Serving customers in every sector of business and industry, Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toppan-photomasks-receives-supplier-excellence-award-from-texas-instruments-301263990.html

SOURCE Toppan Photomasks, Inc.