Toppan Named To DJSI World Index For Four Consecutive Years

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Printing (Toppan), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fourth consecutive year. Toppan has also been selected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for the second year in a row.

Toppan is among 39 Japanese companies selected and the only Japan-based company in the Commercial & Professional Services industry group. Toppan's environment-related activities were rated particularly highly, with the company achieving the industry's top score for Climate Strategy. Toppan also registered a top score for Information Security/Cybersecurity.

Toppan's continued selection to the DJSI index family further builds on ongoing recognition by other leading indexes of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including FTSE4Good and MSCI ESG Leaders, as well as the FTSE Blossom Japan, MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN), and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient indexes used by the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan.

"We are very pleased that Toppan's sustainability efforts are consistently recognized with inclusion in the DJSI World index," said Yukio Maeda, Toppan's Executive Vice President. "Our goal is to work with stakeholders as a company creating value for a sustainable global society in which people can lead fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, we will intensify focus on our own ESG initiatives while also contributing through our business to the achievement of the sustainability targets of the international community."

Toppan aligns its activities with the United Nations Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the core subjects set out by ISO 26000. The TOPPAN SDGs STATEMENT, published in November 2019, expresses the company's commitment to integrating approaches to the SDGs into its management. This has been further detailed with the recent announcement of "TOPPAN Business Action for SDGs," which identifies specific areas of focus for Toppan's sustainability activities.

Toppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market.

