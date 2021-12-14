Topia Reveals Industry's First End-to-End Solution For Remote Work Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia , the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced the latest innovative solution coming on top of the Topia One platform to meet the real-time needs of companies looking to implement and manage remote work policies. Planned for formal release in early 2022, and with multiple customers already signed up, Topia's remote work offering enables organizations to leverage a single automated solution to help explore potential remote work locations, submit remote work requests, assess them for risk and compliance concerns, and manage the remote work process for both HR teams and mobile employees.

"Employees are demanding flexibility when it comes to where and how they work. These shifting preferences are creating real concerns for talent attraction, retention, and overall strategy, " said Steve Black, Topia's Chief Strategy Officer. "Leading companies want to offer more flexibility, but the lack of technology to manage this new workforce category has been a huge blocker to leveraging remote work at scale."

Topia's remote work solution delivers a delightful employee experience, configurable workflows, and built-in compliance logic to enable organizations to tackle the full employee lifecycle of remote work:

Explore: Allowing employees to explore what remote work options are available to them, and guiding employees towards appropriate options that are likely to be approved Request: Providing a single place for all employees to submit requests, eliminating manual emails, messy spreadsheets, and inefficient back and forth Assess: Assessing remote work requests for suitability with company policy as well as global tax and immigration risks Manage: Actioning a request for appropriate reviews, approvals, notifications, and initiating support services where necessary (and included in policy) Comply: Help prevent inadvertent and costly compliance breaches with an audit-friendly, defensible way to determine where work is actually happening

With the widespread adoption of remote work, global talent mobility plays an increasingly central role in an organization's broader talent strategy. Topia is the only solution provider to allow organizations to seamlessly manage remote work, business travel, short and long-term assignments, relocations, and more under a single platform enabling organizations to approach remote work as a holistic part of their global talent strategy.

Topia has already secured multiple launch customers, ranging from high growth, remote-first companies with a few thousand employees to global leaders with 75,000+ employees spread across over 100 countries.

"Remote work is an increasingly important part of a modern talent and business strategy moving forward. Having the right technology in place to manage this process is key to providing a great experience for remote employees and HR teams," noted Pete Tiliakos, Director & Principal Analyst at ISG. "Topia's remote work offering provides an employee-centric solution that brings remote work into the fold of global talent mobility and strategy."

