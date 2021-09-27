Topia Launches First Annual Confluencer Con

The 24-hour event devoted to web 3.0 and the metaverse will feature Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Topia Co-founder Daniel Liebeskind, former Second Life CFO John Zdanowski, Global Director of Karmalab at Reddit Will Cady

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia , the leading social experience platform with spatial video chat inside fully customizable virtual worlds, announced the lineup for the first annual Confluencer Con , a virtual conference centered around the art and business of bringing people together. The 24-hour event will feature panels, workshops, and gatherings showcasing the latest in community building and growth hacking starting on September 28 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The concept of "confluencer" has gained steam recently as the next generation of social influencers to emerge as the metaverse, and web 3.0 platforms continue to grow in popularity. Confluence Con will feature panels and discussions with:

Alexis Ohanian (Co-Founder of Reddit, Founder of Seven Seven Six), Daniel Liebeskind (Co-Founder and CEO of Topia), and Cristina Apple Georgoulakis (previous Head of Growth at Typeform, Operating Partner at Seven Seven Six)

, and Will Cady (Global Director of Karmalab at Reddit)

(Global Director of Karmalab at Reddit) Sarah Adolphson (created foundations for Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars ), Rene Jones (Philanthropic Advisor and Founder UTA Foundation ), Joel Goldman (Executive Director of Entertainment Industry Strategy & Relations at CARE)

(created foundations for Lady Gaga and ), (Philanthropic Advisor and Founder ), (Executive Director of Entertainment Industry Strategy & Relations at CARE) Karen Allen (author of "Twitch for Musicians"), Shannon Stiggins (multi-hyphenate creator and streamer)

(author of "Twitch for Musicians"), (multi-hyphenate creator and streamer) And more to come!

The complete lineup and agenda can be found here: https://topia.io/confluencer

"Influencers stand apart while confluencers bring us together," said Topia CEO and co-founder Daniel Liebeskind. "We have an opportunity, and I would say an obligation, to create a better internet by building platforms that encourage positive behaviors and facilitate real human connection. We believe the confluencer will be at the heart of this movement."

"Web3 is a return to the Internet's original mission, to deliver on the promise of a truly open and borderless community to share ideas and push creativity. At Confluencer Con, we'll push these boundaries to the next level and analyze what our future online lives will look like," said Alexis Ohanian. "With companies like Topia allowing for authentic communication, where communities and creators can thrive, Web3 delivers on its promise to provide endless possibilities for the future."

About TopiaSince launching in May of 2020, Topia has grown to see hundreds of user-hosted events every week. The free-to-use platform has attracted a diverse range of users from families, students, and schools, to companies, music and arts festivals, and Fortune 500 companies. Large companies and confluencers have been hiring agencies to build out branded Topia worlds for their employees and fans to foster creativity and collaboration.

www.topia.io

