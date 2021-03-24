TOPGUN Fighter Foundation Announces Support Of VETS, Inc

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF) has announced the support and long-term financial commitment to Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS, Inc., or VETS), a 501(c)(3) dedicated to transforming veteran healthcare.

With aligning missions to help veterans, TGFF and VETS form a perfect partnership to make a difference in meaningful and impactful ways. Funds from TGFF donated to VETS will help veterans find alternative solutions for post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. The aim is to move the dial on this crucial segment of veterans at risk of taking their own lives.

"We are so incredibly humbled and grateful for the support of the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation and the huge impact their support will make to our organization and the veterans we serve," said Amber Capone. "Upon learning our need, they acted swiftly and assuredly in delivering critical support to VETS at a time where our waitlist for funding has never been greater. We are excited for the future of this amazing partnership!"

VETS, launched by Amber and Marcus Capone, provides the bridge between life and death for many Special Forces operators who return home after years of service only to be confronted with a myriad of challenges. These issues often manifest themselves in heartbreaking ways and present with symptoms that are not treated appropriately. For many, this sadly results in the loss of life through suicide and the family's destruction. VET pioneers research-based, practical, and unconventional treatment approaches involving psychedelic-assisted therapies and plant medicines to save lives. TGFF and VETS will work together to address the lack of support and supplies for these treatments, and TGFF will be at the forefront of expanding the program by offering it to a broader veteran audience.

"It is a privilege to support VETS and access to groundbreaking treatment for issues that affect so many of our veterans after they come home. Partnering with VETS will allow both our organizations to increase awareness of a real issue, provide greater access, and develop future joint initiatives," said E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, Founder and Chairman of the Board for the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation.

Nicole S. Champagne, Executive Director of TOPGUN Fighter Foundation, added, "Amber and Marcus are extraordinary humans with an inspiring determination to bring this alternative to conventional medicine as a solution for veterans. Their organization is not only helping warriors but their families who are needlessly losing their loved ones to suicide."

VETS has impacted the lives of over 300 veterans to date since Amber and Marcus' initial grassroots efforts in 2018. Their focus on unconventional therapies was inspired by Marcus and the psychedelic treatment with ibogaine that he underwent outside of the United States after leaving the Navy SEALs. His wife Amber attributed saving his life to the treatment, and together they committed to bring this to the millions of other veterans in need.

