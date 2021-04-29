TOPdesk Named A Leader In Enterprise Service Management By Research In Action

Research In Action's 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix is a survey-based methodology for comparative vendor evaluation by one of the world's leading research firms dedicated to educating business leaders in the areas of IT and marketing automation.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of enterprise service management solutions, announces that Research In Action, a global IT services and automation research firm, named TOPdesk a leader in the 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix for Enterprise Service Management. Research In Action named TOPdesk:

A leader in the enterprise service management market (ESM),

the #1 solution for price versus value in ESM, and the #1 recommended product for enterprise service management , and

, and the highest rated of all enterprise service management vendors Research In Action analyzed during 2021.

"TOPdesk is an easy-to-use solution for enterprise service management, and the company continues to provide its clients with world-class service and improving the user experience, and users are rewarded for this effort," said Eveline Oehrlich, Research In Action's research director and the report's author.

"TOPdesk has a mission to foster and nurture solid relationships with its customers by working in partnerships to achieve ongoing improvements," Oehrlich added. "The survey respondents, which spans 1,500 global IT decision makers, have propelled TOPdesk into a leading position in the enterprise service management market. TOPdesk's experience, passion, and solutions continue towards its success, now and in the future."

TOPdesk is one of the few providers in the IT and enterprise service management market built on the foundation of years of experience, as well as possesses an extensive partner network that allows it the ability to bring its "modular solution and ability to work side by side with its customers has accelerated and allowed its customers to embrace enterprise service management from initial efforts in IT service management," Research In Action noted in its ESM vendor report.

For the report, Research In Action interviewed 1,500 enterprise managers with budget responsibility in enterprises worldwide. It selected for its 2021 ESM report only those vendors that achieved the best evaluation scores from buyers but disregarded those vendors with fewer than 15 evaluations. Twenty total vendors were included in the Research In Action report.

"Being named a leader in enterprise service management solutions, and scoring better marks and reviews than some of the more well-known brands in the sector, from such a highly respected research firm is tremendously exciting and something that all of us at TOPdesk can be proud," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "Beyond this achievement, TOPdesk continues to create solutions that fit and serve the marketplace, with our customers always first and foremost in all that we do.

"Not only are we developing the best ESM solution available, but our customers, through Research In Action confirm we offer the best price compared to the value of all other ESM solutions available and that TOPdesk offers the most recommended ESM solution available," Franzen added. "TOPdesk is service excellence, and we'll continue striving for excellence in all that we do."

TOPdesk helps organizations improve service management processes by providing a user-friendly self-service ESM solution and offering comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform. TOPdesk's platform allows for improved services and a high-quality enterprise service management solution with proven fast and efficient time-to-value.

In March 2021, TOPdesk was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": IT service management tools.

In January 2021, TrustRadius recognized TOPdesk for Best Customer Support and Best Usability, highlighting TOPdesk's effort to provide its customers with outstanding customer service throughout 2020.

About Research In Action

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking and practical advice to enterprises as well as vendor clients.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has received an "Honorable Mention" In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report, has been named a strong performer by Forrester, and received a "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" award from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

