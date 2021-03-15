TopBuild Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get Report, a leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has closed its previously announced private offering of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2029.

The Company has used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its existing $400 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2026 and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TopBuildTopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam ®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners ® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers.

