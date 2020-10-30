Topaz Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Marty Staples, President & CEO, Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") (TSX: TPZ) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Topaz is a unique royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with one of Canada's largest natural gas producers, Tourmaline Oil Corp., an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices.

Date: Friday October 30, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

