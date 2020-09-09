TOPADUR Pharma AG Selected CDD Vault Platform To Manage Its Chemistry And Biological Research Data

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPADUR Pharma AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical start-up company developing new dual-mode of action drugs that target the cGMP-enzyme regulation system, today announces that it has implemented CDD Vault. The company's results from drug discovery research programs were successfully digitalized and implemented. CDD Vault is a hosted software platform that manages chemistry and biology data whilst enabling seamless collaboration. CDD Vault is developed by Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., a software company headquartered in San Francisco.

TOPADUR's pipeline consists of innovative drug candidates for the treatment of ageing-related diseases. CDD Vault is used as an essential component of the drug development process. It allows TOPADUR to store, manage and analyze chemical and biological data in a secure way and at the same time share the research information with partners and collaborators. Additionally, CDD Vault will be exploited to build machine learning models as part of TOPADUR late preclinical program.

"Chemical and biological data are the most important internal asset for an R&D company. It is crucial for us to update our research operations and improve the collection and sharing of data. CDD Vault makes sure that our data are secure, searchable, and shareable," said Dr. Reto Naef, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO at TOPADUR Pharma AG. "The team at CDD helped us with the setup, to be productive in a short period of time," he added.

"TOPADUR has an impressive pipeline that includes several molecules in different preclinical and clinical stages of development. We at CDD are pleased to support TOPADUR's scientific data and processes," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. "We are thrilled that TOPADUR has selected CDD Vault as their software platform for research, and we are looking forward to supporting TOPADUR for upcoming years," he concluded.

About TOPADURTOPADUR is a patient-oriented biotech company enhancing the quality of life through cutting-edge research. The Swiss-based biotech company in Schlieren ( Zurich) is developing a new class of compounds based on their innovative cGMP-enzyme regulation system, targeting high medical needs. TOPADUR's compounds correct locally cGMP levels, which can be the cause of several ageing-related diseases resulting from insufficient local blood-circulation. TOPADUR's R&D portfolio consists of promising development candidates in regenerative medicine, oncology, ophthalmology and medical aesthetics.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.CDD's ( www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

