Top Vendor Like Aphria Inc. Is Expected To Generate Revenue Worth USD 179.37 Million
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the CBD oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse effects of CBD oil products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
CBD Oil Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Marijuana Derived CBD Oil
- Hemp Derived CBD Oil
- Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CBD oil market report covers the following areas:
- CBD Oil Market size
- CBD Oil Market trends
- CBD Oil Market industry analysis
This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years.
CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CBD Oil Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CBD Oil Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CBD oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CBD oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD oil market vendors
