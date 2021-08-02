Top To Bottom (T2B) Cyclists Raising Awareness For Mental Health For Generation Z Returning To College

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube, the cyclists for Top to Bottom (T2B) are stopping in Cleveland and will travel a total of over 4,000 miles from Portland to New York City to raise awareness for mental health. COVID-19 has exacerbated many issues regarding mental health and bringing the topic to the forefront is vital. Their own experiences with mental health have led them to this path of not just awareness but awareness of sources.

Max became particularly aware of the connection between being physically active and mental health.

"After suffering an injury in my first year at Berkeley, I decided not to rejoin the rowing team. Unbeknownst to me at the time, sport had been an anchor of my mental health. In my following years at Berkeley, I struggled to find a balanced lifestyle that would allow me to follow my passions while keeping a healthy and productive mentality. At the end of my penultimate year, I finally sought the support that would allow me to gain some zest and stability in my life once again. Since my time in the in-patient program, I have come to understand the power of taking ownership of my own life through getting the right support."

What do I want my ride to share with others? "There is always a tomorrow," Max answered. At one time I didn't see that and now I know what I need to keep healthy physically and mentally.

For Sophie, she has spent a lifetime being a support for friends and was raised with mental health being an open and accepted topic. Max and Sophie kept in touch during lockdown and when Max called her one night with the idea she thought about it and called him back the next day with her answer. "Let's do it, I am in," Sophie empathically said. Understanding a balance lifestyle is something we all must learn whether we are in a crisis or not.

What do I want my ride to share with others? "There is more strength in you than you think," Sophie expressed "and be a friend, be open to listen to others."

Follow their journey on Instagram at t2busa or through their website toptobottomusa.org and cheer them on for ALL of us and better days.

Top to Bottom is a fundraising initiative in aid of two mental health organizations: James' Place (UK) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness ( U.S.A.)

