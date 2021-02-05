Top Tier Capital Partners Raises Nearly $1.2B In New Commitments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Tier Capital Partners (TTCP) today announced it has closed on nearly $1.2 billion in new capital commitments for Top Tier Venture Capital IX, Top Tier Venture Velocity Fund 3, and related separate accounts. The firm invests in niche-focused funds of funds and high-growth, expansion-stage software and technology startups across the globe.

The firm's overall portfolio of more than 350 fund interests includes investments in prominent Silicon Valley firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Mayfield Fund, True Ventures, and Accomplice, and direct and indirect exposure to more than 9500 portfolio companies spanning biotechnology, SaaS software, and frontier technologies. With this new funding, Top Tier Capital Partners' total regulatory capital under management increased to more than $7.5 billion.

Top Tier Capital Partners' nearly $1.2 billion in new capital commitments follows a strong series of funds raised since 2011, when the firm spun out of Paul Capital Investments. The firm, including its predecessors, has been active as a fund and venture capital investor for the past 20 years. Since spinning out from Paul Capital ten years ago, however, TTCP has added additional flexibility and capabilities in direct co-investments and secondary investments.

"We focus on delivering not only consistent capital investment, but also direct support to our portfolios' positions," said David York, Managing Director at Top Tier Capital Partners. "Our insight and perspective into the innovation economy are fueled by more than two decades of carefully curated data. Through that considerable insight, we are able to offer our investors unique access to a select group of top-tier managers across the globe."

To help accelerate growth across the portfolio, Top Tier Capital Partners has deployed its "Velocity" strategy, which combines co-investments and secondaries with niche-focused funds of funds. Leveraging its data and fund relationships, and calling on the expertise of teams in San Francisco, Boston and London, the firm is able to identify appropriate secondaries and direct co-investments to accelerate capital deployment into the venture market. Along with financing, TTCP's fund investing business is dedicated to creating supportive capital and leveraging a deep global network, enabling the firm to stand behind its managers for multiple fund cycles.

"The goal is to deploy friendly capital to both funds and companies," said Garth Timoll, Sr., Managing Director at Top Tier Capital Partners, who leads the Velocity team executing co-investment and venture secondary investment activity. "We've been doing direct secondary and co-investment deals for more than a decade now, and we're very proud of our track record and returns. With our extensive experience and comprehensive data, we've proven ourselves as a go-to fund for capital in later rounds."

With investments in more than 350 funds worldwide and a database of more than 9500 companies, Top Tier Capital Partners is uniquely positioned to offer reliable data-driven insights into the innovation private market. The firm's sheer amount of data gathered over two decades gives TTCP highly reliable pattern recognition, allowing it to triangulate trends and understand GP blind spots. The firm's success shows in its distributions as well—in 2020, TTCP's portfolio saw 36 IPOs and returned more than $800M to investors.

