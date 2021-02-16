Top This: Cold Brew With Sweet Cold Foam Is Coming To Dunkin'

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam arrive at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide on February 24

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is going bold on cold to take its premium Cold Brew to new heights. The brand is introducing Sweet Cold Foam for Cold Brew, debuting with the new Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Stout Flavored Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam. The Cold Brew news gets buzzier still, as Dunkin' comes together once again with its biggest Cold Brew fan, social media megastar Charli D'Amelio, to introduce the Charli Cold Foam. The three new Cold Brew beverages will be available at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide on February 24.

To help Dunkin' guests avoid Sweet Cold Foam FOMO, the brand is offering any medium-sized Cold Brew drink for the special price of $3, beginning February 24 and continuing through March 23.

Dunkin' is the New Home of Sweet Cold Foam

Dunkin's newest drinks offer Dunkin' Cold Brew - premium coffee steeped in cold water for 12 hours for an incredibly rich, ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage - topped with creamy Sweet Cold Foam for the ultimate sipping experience. Dunkin's bold new Cold Brew beverages include:

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it's sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.

adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it's sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture. Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness. Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam will be available for a limited time only.

elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin's Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness. Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam will be available for a limited time only. The Charli Cold Foam offers a remix of Charli's go-to Dunkin' order that debuted on Dunkin' menus in September 2020 . The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin' favorite - a Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel - now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.

Sweet Cold Foam can also be added to other Dunkin' iced beverages, and will be served with a special new sip lid so guests can enjoy layers of velvety Sweet Cold Foam and coffee in every sip.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "Cold Brew has long been a staple of our lineup of premium coffee choices for on-the-go guests. We're excited to now give guests a unique, elevated new flavor and texture experience for their favorite brew with the introduction of Sweet Cold Foam."

Like for Part 2: Charli and Dunkin' Spring a Sequel for Fans

Things are heating up this spring between Charli D'Amelio, TikTok's most-followed star, and Dunkin', TikTok's most-followed quick service restaurant brand. In addition to the launch of the Charli Cold Foam, Dunkin' is offering several other ways for fans to be part of this latest collab, including:

For every Charli Cold Foam purchased through the Dunkin' App from February 24 through February 26 , Dunkin' will donate $0.50 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, with a total donation of up to $25,000 . Funds will support the Foundation's Teen Prom Program, which provides grants to children's hospitals to host proms - in-person or virtual - for teen patients who are unable to attend their own prom due to hospitalization or illness.

, Dunkin' will donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, with a total donation of up to . Funds will support the Foundation's Teen Prom Program, which provides grants to children's hospitals to host proms - in-person or virtual - for teen patients who are unable to attend their own prom due to hospitalization or illness. Dunkin' is giving 10 fans across the country the star treatment, with a chance to get their name in lights just like Charli. From March 3 through March 10 , fans can enter for the chance to win their own signature drink on the menu at their local Dunkin', along with a personalized video shoutout from Charli, by posting a video describing their go-to Dunkin' drink on TikTok using #DunkinMenuContest and tagging Dunkin'. NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+. Ends 03/10/21 Rules: dunkincontest.com/menucontest.

, fans can enter for the chance to win their own signature drink on the menu at their local Dunkin', along with a personalized video shoutout from Charli, by posting a video describing their go-to Dunkin' drink on TikTok using #DunkinMenuContest and tagging Dunkin'. NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+. Ends Rules: dunkincontest.com/menucontest. For DD Perks ® rewards members, there's an extra perk of 5X points (25 points per dollar rather than five) on the Charli Cold Foam from February 24 through February 27 .

Dunkin' and Charli will be announcing more exclusive and exciting opportunities for fans to celebrate the launch of the Charli Cold Foam in the weeks to come, with details to be shared on Dunkin's social channels.

