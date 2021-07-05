Top-Notch Rhinoplasty In Turkey With Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy

Rhinoplasty is one of the most popular surgeries worldwide. It gives an opportunity to reconstruct the nose to improve its appearance and boost one's confidence.

ISTANBUL, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apart from the cosmetic reasons, many people undergo rhinoplasty because of various medical concerns, such as a deviated septum. That way, they can fix any impairments and improve their breathing.

Rhinoplasty is typically an expensive procedure, but Turkish clinics offer it at some of the most competitive prices without sacrificing quality. That's why thousands of people travel to Turkey every year to get a high-quality nose job at a fraction of the cost.

The Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy Clinic in Istanbul is one of the most popular choices for patients worldwide.

The Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy Clinic is one of the most renowned clinics offering top-notch rhinoplasty in Turkey at affordable prices. It's focused only on rhinoplasty surgeries, including revision, ethnic, and preservation rhinoplasty.

It's a patient-centric boutique clinic with patient satisfaction as its number one priority. That's why it places a high value on patient-doctor communication during initial briefings with interested patients, pre-op consultations, and post-op patient follow-ups.

The clinic boasts of an educated, highly-trained, and experienced medical team that uses the most advanced methods and technologies to provide first-class results.

The entire medical team follows a simple philosophy: to offer healthy breathing and natural-looking noses to all patients who put their trust in them. They treat patients as members of their family, which volumes of patient testimonials can attest to.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy - A True Expert in Rhinology

Assoc. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy is an expert in Rhinology and ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) & Facial Plastic Surgery.

After graduating from Atatürk University in 1994, he specialized in Otolaryngology (ENT)/Head and Neck Surgery. He finished his assistant training at Şişli Okmeydanı Training and Research Hospital in 2001.

He has over 20 years of experience in nose aesthetic surgery, having worked at some of the top clinics in Europe and the USA. He has performed over 7,000 nose surgeries to date.

He's one of the few Turkish physicians who have passed both Turkish and European ENT Board Exams, becoming a certified ENT specialist and earning the Associate Professor title.

Assoc. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy has over 52 published articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals (including PubMed), eight published book chapters, and ten accepted and pending scientific articles. He has attended many international congresses and meetings and beyond as an expert trainer and speaker.

The Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy Clinic's Services

The Assoc. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy Clinic offers several different services, including:

Nose aesthetics, including different rhinoplasty procedures

Face aesthetics, such as non-surgical thread lifting and facial fat transfers

Aesthetics without surgery, such as botox and dermal fillers

The clinic even offers opportunities for combined surgeries at some of the most distinguished hospitals it has partnered with. It provides transfers and experienced guides for the highest level of comfort.

Dr. Ulusoy approaches every rhinoplasty operation by considering external aesthetics and the functional interior for better breathing.

He uses ultrasonic rhinoplasty technology in all his surgeries and uses open and closed rhinoplasty methods to achieve natural-looking results.

Dr. Ulusoy generally prefers closed ultrasonic surgery method in his surgeries and can perform open surgery in some specific patients.

The Clinic's Rhinoplasty Packages

The clinic offers different rhinoplasty packages to international patients, each including hotel accommodation and airport-hotel-clinic - hotel transfers (All inclusive package).

A free and non-binding consultation is another excellent benefit. Anyone interested in the clinic's services can reach out anytime for online consultation with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seçkin Ulusoy.

The doctor will discuss all the services, explain different procedure stages, and learn about the patient's expectations. He is available 24/7 for any patient-doctor communication, both before and after the surgery.

All the packages include patient follow-ups as well to make sure the recovery is going smoothly, and the patient is satisfied with the results.

Final Thoughts

Undergoing a rhinoplasty surgery is typically an outpatient procedure, but it may require an overnight hospital stay, depending on the patient's condition. It's typically performed under general anesthesia. Depending on the procedure and a particular patient's preference, it can be performed under local anesthesia as well.

In any case, rhinoplasty is a great procedure for tackling various medical issues that impair breathing, not to mention improving one's physical appearance.

Given that it usually comes with a hefty price tag, affordable clinics in Turkey like the Assoc. Dr. Prof. Seçkin Ulusoy Clinic might be a better option. They don't compromise on quality, boast of trained and experienced medical staff, and use cutting-edge tech to ensure outstanding results.

