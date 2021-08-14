Top Newsom Challenger Kevin Paffrath Visits Los Angeles And San Diego Saturday

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, a JFK-style Democrat, will be in Los Angeles and San Diego campaigning today.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, a JFK-style Democrat, will be in Los Angeles and San Diego campaigning today. He is planning multiple, local campaign stops in Los Angeles and San Diego. Mr. Paffrath will be available for interviews at each location.

Yesterday, during his campaigning in San Francisco, he was interviewed by the following media companies:

ABC7 (Local SF)

USA Today (National Climate)

Today (National Climate) SF Chronicle

NBC/Telemundo (Local SF)

Fox 2

CNBC (National)

CBS 5 (Local SF)

Kevin Paffrath is currently the highest-polling candidate in the recall election at 27%. According to this poll, Paffrath is beating Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, and Caitlyn Jenner.

