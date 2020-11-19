Top Mobile Payment Service Providers In Indonesia 2020: Top E-Wallets In Indonesia Launch Services To Support Merchants And Users During The COVID-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Mobile Payment Service Providers in Indonesia 2020 and their Reaction to the COVID-19 Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Mobile Payment Service Providers in Indonesia 2020 and their Reaction to the COVID-19 Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers in Indonesia have increased the use of online shopping and digital or contactless payments during the COVID-19 crisis. The use of E-Wallets is particularly a growing means of payment in the country. As reported by the analyst, a significant percentage of users preferred making payments via E-Wallets in Indonesia. This trend is further expected to strengthen as consumers in Indonesia are planning to continue using E-Commerce even after the pandemic ends. Top E-Wallets in Indonesia launch services to support merchants and users during the COVID-19 outbreak The report provides details on the three most used payment service providers in Indonesia, GoPay, OVO and Dana. The report also highlights the rising number of user registrations received by GoPay even before the outbreak of the pandemic. Furthermore, the study reviews the payment innovations introduced by these Indonesian companies during the COVID-19 outbreak such as efforts to contain fraud, and their partnerships with banks, merchants and foreign payment service providers.

Report Coverage

This report covers the Indonesian payment market with a focus on the reaction of the top Mobile Payment Service Providers to the COVID-19 outbreak. It includes information related to payment methods used, transaction volumes, payment trends and recent COVID-19 related news of the top Mobile PSPs in Indonesia .

. The report focuses on the strategies adopted by Indonesian Mobile PSP's during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information related to both remote and in-store payments.

The data in the report is mostly published from the previous 12 months. The exact date of publication of the source is stated on each chart. The time period which the data refers to differs by source.

Report Structure

The Overview chapter opens the report, featuring a summary of the payments market in Indonesia . The latest trends and developments are summarized on the text charts and data highlights are provided on quantitative charts.

. The latest trends and developments are summarized on the text charts and data highlights are provided on quantitative charts. The rest of the report is divided by the top three Mobile PSP's presented in the descending order of total users. Within each chapter, there is a company profile, text charts with relevant news and quantitative charts.

Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: value and/or volume of transactions, number of users, payment methods used in-store and online, COVID-19's impact on the Mobile PSPs.

Not all the mentioned types of information are provided for each of the covered Payment Service Providers due to varying data availability

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview

COVID-19's Impact on E-Wallet Payment Services, October 2020

Share of E-Commerce Payment Methods, in % of Total Value, 2019

E-Money Transactions Value, in EUR million, January 2020

Preferred Method of Making Online Payments, in % of Consumers, August 2020

Preference and Usage of the Digital Payment Service Providers, in % of Consumers, 2019

E-Wallet Selection for Cashless Transactions, in %, December 2019- January 2020

Consumers Who are New to Online Marketplaces and Those Who Will Continue to Use Online Shopping After the Pandemic is Over, in %, May 2020

E-Commerce Value, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020f

E-Commerce Transactions, in millions, February 2020 & March 2020

3. OVO

Profile of OVO in Indonesia , October 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on OVO's activity, October 2020

Respondents Who Will Continue to Use OVO Without Discounts or Cashback Promotions, in %, December 2019- January 2020

Consumers Who Used OVO for the First Time, by Time Period, January 2020

4. GoPay

Profile of GoPay in Indonesia , October 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on GoPay's activity, October 2020

Consumer Who Will Continue to Use GoPay Without Discounts or Cashback Promotions, in %, January 2020

5. Dana

Profile of Dana in Indonesia , October 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on Dana's activity, October 2020

Online Transactions Made Via Dana, in %, September 2020

Consumers Who Used Dana for the First Time, by Time Period, in %, January 2020

Share of Consumers Who Used Dana the Most, in % of Frequent E-Wallet Users, January 2020

Companies Mentioned

Dana Wallet Indonesia

GoPay LLC

LinkAja

OVO Ltd

Tencent Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbojwx

