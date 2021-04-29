Top Journalists To Headline Cision's State Of The Media Summit

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you bring together some of the best-known names in journalism and business with PR pros across North America? Must-have insights, big ideas and a whole lot of candid conversation. Cision is hosting its first-ever State of the Media Summit, a free, interactive, virtual event where journalists tell all on how PR pros can effectively navigate the ever-evolving media landscape, become indispensable to the press and take advantage of the challenges and opportunities ahead for better coverage.

"If you ever wondered what journalists really think and what they really want, this is the place to be."

The State of the Media Summit is taking place on May 11 and 12 from 11:00 to 3:00 ET and is packed to the brim with information you won't find anywhere else, including a deeper dive into Cision's newly released study of 2,700 journalists around the world and a "PR's Got Talent" session where PR pros vie for the "golden buzzer" by pitching a story to a panel of judges who are journalists. In addition to general keynotes, the event features vertical-focused sessions, looking at State of the Media for Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Tech, Retail & E-Commerce and Financial Services.

Hot topics include:

What journalists really want to write about in 2021

Creating a data-driven media relations strategy that gets results

Using multimedia to drive engagement and storytelling

Social listening and the future of PR

Why targeted, tech-enabled media outreach and relationship management is more critical than ever

Featured speakers for the event include:

Geoff Rogow , Wall Street Journal

, Wall Street Journal Adrianna Rodriguez , USA Today

, Today Hannah Sampson , Washington Post

, Washington Post Alexi Cohan , Boston Herald

, Boston Herald John Biggs , Gizmodo

, Gizmodo Áine Cain, Business Insider

Carly Weeks , Globe and Mail

, Globe and Mail Christine Loureiro , Toronto Star

, Toronto Star Sarah Paynter , New York Post

, New York Post Gabrielle Canon , The Guardian

, The Guardian Sara Fischer , Axios

, Axios Brittany Martin , Los Angeles Magazine

, Los Angeles Magazine Monica Zurowski , Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun

, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun Barbara Shecter , National Post

, National Post Ben Unglesbee , Retail Dive

, Retail Dive Jennifer Kester , Forbes Travel Guide

, Forbes Travel Guide Patrick O'Rourke , MobileSyrup

, MobileSyrup Nicole Schuman , PRNEWS

, PRNEWS Douglas Soltys , Betakit

, Betakit Johanna Jainchill , Travel Weekly

, Travel Weekly Shruti Shekar , Android Central

, Android Central Daniel Neal , AT&T

, AT&T Maggie Lower , Cision

, Cision Daniel Chessa , Falcon.io

"Cision is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to all of the PR pros out there who are looking for answers, inroads and strategic differentiators to successfully maneuver within a highly competitive and changing media landscape," said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer for Cision. "If you ever wondered what journalists really think and what they really want, this is the place to be."

A key focal point of the summit is Cision's 2021 Global State of the Media Report, which provides a detailed view of challenges impacting the media today, technology's influence on the way journalists evaluate stories, the fastest ways to get on a journalist's "block/don't call" list and best practices for building and maintaining successful partnerships with journalists.

