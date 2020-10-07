Top Health & Fitness Brands Across U.S. Launch "Fight It With Fitness" Campaign - A Call To Action That Fitness Is Essential

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several of the country's largest fitness brands today announced a new campaign called "Fight It With Fitness" - a call to action that urges American consumers to get healthy and recognize that fitness is essential...

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several of the country's largest fitness brands today announced a new campaign called "Fight It With Fitness" - a call to action that urges American consumers to get healthy and recognize that fitness is essential to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to overall health and wellness. The brands, which collectively operate more than 5,900 gyms and clubs throughout the US, also committed to a 5-point pledge to help Americans stay safe while prioritizing their health and returning to the gym.

The campaign calls on Americans to take the #FightItWithFitness pledge: Take a walk, ride a bike, tap into virtual workouts from gyms and studios across the U.S., and more. Consumers are invited to share their stories online via #FightItWithFitness. And for those who are ready to return to the gym or studio, the 5-point fitness industry pledge protects the health and wellbeing of members, employees, and facilities:

Maintaining social distancing Commitment to enforcing required capacity limits Enhanced sanitation protocols Adherence to local government and CDC guidelines Mask policies in line with local requirements

"The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened a physical and mental health crisis in America," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO of Self Esteem Brands - the parent company of Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness and The Bar Method - and spokesperson for the Fight It With Fitness campaign. "We are calling on Americans to join us in fighting COVID-19, diabetes, depression, obesity, hypertension, heart disease and more with exercise. In turn, we as members of the fitness industry are committed to helping Americans stay safe with our 5-point fitness pledge."

It has never been more important for Americans to get healthy and stay healthy. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing one person every 36 seconds. More than 34 million Americans have diabetes. Over 40 percent of adults are classified as obese. Collectively, these conditions also increase the mortality rate of those who contract COVID-19. The time is now to fight these diseases with fitness and protect the health of all Americans.

The brands participating and encouraging Americans to #FightItWithFitness include:

Anytime Fitness

Planet Fitness

SnapFitness

F45

The Bar Method

Basecamp Fitness

Yogafit

Steele Fitness

Fitness on Demand

For more information on the campaign, visit: www.FightItWithFitness.org

