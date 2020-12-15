Top Executive From Hewlett Packard Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Mike Klaus as its newest Partner and Coach.

Klaus is a high-integrity, high-energy, results-focused business leader. With over 35 years of experience in senior executive roles in technology, professional services, and consulting, Mike has worked with multinational service providers on key integrations and large-scale turnarounds. He brings a deep passion for cultivating performance-based cultures and working with the next generation of business leaders.

At information technology and services giants Hewlett Packard (HP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Klaus served as Senior Vice President and General Manager. Leading HP's Consumer Retail and Transportation Industries Division, Klaus grew business from industry-focused technology and outsourcing from $1.1B to $1.7B, improving margins by more than 250% over a 3-year horizon. He was also responsible for selling over $7.5B in contract services. Additionally, he was pivotal at DXC.technology, leading the turnaround and growth of DXC's $4B Applications Business with the merger of HPE and Computer Science Corporation (CSC).

Throughout his career, Klaus has led 15 unique business integrations and sold/managed over 200 consulting engagements across 45 clients in over 25 countries. While Managing Partner at Cleveland Consulting Associates/CSC, Klaus merged 7 unique consulting entities into a cohesive $250M business unit while growing annual revenue by 19% after 3 years of declining performance.

Klaus is eager to combine his deep business experience and passion for mentoring in his new role at CEO Coaching International.

"I am extremely excited to be joining this elite group of former CEOs in their mission to serve clients and help to improve their business performance. The tried-and-true practices of CEO Coaching International are proven to help companies drive revenue and profit goals," said Klaus. Personally, in my 35+ years of business, I have always been highly motivated to help others achieve their goals. At CEO Coaching International, I will be able to focus on what drives me the most."

"Mike was a key leader in developing and using the world-class best practices that long made HP/HPE the gold standard in Silicon Valley," said CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses. "His experience leading is an invaluable asset for businesses in those sectors, and anyone seeking to drive high growth and greater efficiency in their day-to-day operations."

In his personal time, Mike is deeply committed to his family. He is Emeritus Board Member at the Broad Business School at Michigan State University and mentors up to four undergraduate business students annually. Additionally, Mike is Chair of the Board of Advisors at leading digital services provider Softserve, working with the board and executive leadership to grow the enterprise and develop their leaders. He also serves on his church board and was a former president of that organization. Klaus is an avid boater and enjoys golfing and exercising, especially in the outdoors.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

