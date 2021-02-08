Top Dog Country Club Introduces Canine Weight Camp

NEW GERMANY, Minn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Dog Country Club, a Minnesota-based small business announces a new program, partnering with veterinary clinics, to provide a weight management program for dogs that could benefit from losing weight, eating more nutritionally, and getting more exercise. Top Dog Country Club is a world-renowned vacation club for dogs that opened in 2000 and set a new standard of caring for dogs when their people travel. www.TopDogCountryClub.com.

A 2018 survey by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention revealed that 56% of pet dogs in the US are overweight, with 30% of those being obese. This increases the likelihood of diabetes, heart disease, cancer and arthritis; resulting in a shorter life of reduced quality.

"Often my clients utilize a Top Dog vacation to help their dog lose those extra pounds, knowing that they are on a routine here with lots of exercise, and knowing we don't "cave" every time we get those begging eyes, and noses nudging for extra treats. My team and I have come up with the idea to help dog owners manage their dogs' fitness and health with a new year's resolution to get in shape," states Jean Stelten-Beuning, Creator, Owner & Operator of Top Dog Country Club.

Top Dog Country Club partners with dog parents and their veterinarians to create a custom, vet-endorsed weight management program consisting of diet modification, an exercise plan, and a maintenance strategy. Included is an initial vet checkup, a 1-2-week kickstart at Top Dog Country Club, regular weigh-ins and a maintenance exercise / daycare plan.

