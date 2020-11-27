Top Alberta Tech Startups And Investors Virtually Open The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Winners of the recent Startup Alberta Tech Awards, the top Alberta tech startups, investors and community supporters joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to open the market.

On November 16, 2020, the third annual Start Alberta Tech Awards recognized both individuals and organizations for their contributions to Alberta's innovation ecosystem and those making a significant impact on the province's tech sector. The Start Alberta portal is a digital hub for Alberta tech companies and innovators to connect to investment, programming and resources. The platform provides a comprehensive list of tech deal flow in the province as well as a forum for sharing Alberta's entrepreneurial success stories. For more information and to view the winners of 2020 Start Alberta Tech Awards, please visit: https://startalberta.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com.

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

Media wall banner: TMX Group welcomes Top Alberta Tech Startups and Investors#StartAlbertaAwards

