Top Addiction Treatment Healthcare Network, Recovery Centers Of America, Announces Massive Hiring Push Across Six States To Meet The Demand Of The National Mental Health Crisis

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the challenge of treating an increasing number of Americans with substance use disorders amid a national behavioral health crisis, Recovery Centers of America ("RCA"), today announced an extensive hiring effort at its treatment centers in six states to fill nearly 700 jobs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a "concerning acceleration" in overdose death where 2020 appears to be the deadliest year ever for overdose fatalities. In 2020, patients seeking treatment at RCA facilities increased dramatically over the prior year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for all of us but it is particularly severe for those with addiction and behavioral health challenges. Social isolation and being cut off from a support network when you need it most as well as factors like job loss and the availability of the powerful synthetic drug, fentanyl, have made the disease of addiction even deadlier during the past year. We are asking all of you in the nursing and behavioral health fields to consider joining our RCA team and help us save lives every day," said Brian O'Neill, CEO of Recovery Centers of America.

A majority of the positions that RCA will be hiring for are skilled positions, including Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Licensed Therapists, Licensed Practical Nurses, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners, and Counselors. Also in high demand are Recovery Support Specialists, who assist with patients' daily living and support nursing and medical staff. RCA treatment centers in six states will be hiring on both the inpatient and outpatient side, for these critical roles:

RCA at Devon in the Philadelphia suburbs has 63 openings;

in the suburbs has 63 openings; RCA at Indianapolis , the newest facility, has 81 openings;

, the newest facility, has 81 openings; RCA at St. Charles in the Chicago suburbs, has 94 openings;

in the suburbs, has 94 openings; RCA's Danvers Massachusetts facility has 98 openings;

facility has 98 openings; RCA at Bracebridge Hall in Earleville, Maryland has 37 openings;

has 37 openings; RCA Capital Region in the Washington D.C. suburbs has 56 openings;

suburbs has 56 openings; RCA at Raritan Bay in northern New Jersey near New York City has 78 openings;

near has 78 openings; RCA at Lighthouse in Mays landing, New Jersey has 29 openings;

landing, has 29 openings; RCA at Monroeville , opening near Pittsburgh , has 33 openings;

, opening near , has 33 openings; RCA at Westminster, Massachusetts has 17 openings.

Full-time, part-time and PRN (as needed) positions are available. Additionally, RCA's corporate office in King of Prussia, PA, outside of Philadelphia, is hiring 66 positions including executive, finance, recruitment, compliance, operations, and contact center specialists. RCA's Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are also hiring for 25 positions including counselors and nurses.

RCA's mission is to save one million lives one neighborhood at a time. Applicants can apply for positions at Recovery Centers of America by going to the RCA Career web page at https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/careers-at-rca/.

The following links for career search at individual treatment center locations can also be utilized: ( Devon, PA) https://jobsatrcadevon.com/; ( Indianapolis) https://jobsatrcaindianapolis.com/; ( St. Charles, IL) https://jobsatrcastcharles.com/; ( Danvers, MA) https://jobsatrcadanvers.com/; ( Earleville, MD) https://jobsatrcabracebridge.com/; ( Waldorf, MD) https://jobsatrcacapitalregion.com/; ( South Amboy, NJ) https://jobsatrcararitanbay.com/; ( King of Prussia -corporate office) https://jobsatrcakingofprussia.com/; ( Monroeville, PA) https://jobsatrcamonroeville.com/; ( Westminster, MA) https://jobsatrcawestminster.com/; ( Mays Landing, NJ) https://jobsatrcalighthouse.com/

RCA follows CDC protocols and goes beyond these requirements in protecting patients and staff from the COVID-19 virus. Staff are provided with masks, eye protection, gloves, gowns, and other needed items. RCA conducts regular COVID-19 testing of staff and patients on-site and follows strict protocols including controlled single entry and exit at all facilities and temperature readings.

About Recovery Centers of America Recovery Centers of America (1-800-Recovery) is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and provides evidence-based addiction care at 10 inpatient treatment centers, 8 outpatient facilities, and 5 opioid treatment programs spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Chicagoland. Four RCA substance use disorder treatment facilities were recently named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by a leading national statistics firm and media outlet. RCA has also pioneered a successful comprehensive telehealth addiction treatment program to expand services to patients. For media interviews, contact tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com.

