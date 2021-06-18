Top Ad Consulting Wins Textie Award For Success In Fundraising, Receives Best Congressional Fundraising Text In The Country

Award Winning Advertising and Marketing company from Nevada is Leading the Way in Online Fundraising Success for its Clients

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Ad Consulting proudly won the first Textie Award hosted by Rumble Up for their campaign "Flip The House" in the text message fundraising category. The award makes them the number one congressional text fundraiser in the country and recognizes them for excellence in the use of P2P texting.

"We are so pumped that we won the award. This means that we wrote the best Congressional fundraising text in the country. This means we likely beat larger Senate campaigns to get the award. We came in second overall, but we were the top Congressional race represented in the award," said Top Ad's President Anastacia Shelton. "Full credit goes to our amazing team!"

The Texties are a new political award exclusively dedicated to highlighting excellent use cases of peer-to-peer texting by leading campaigns and organizations using Rumble Up across the country. Entries are judged based on the overall effectiveness of their P2P message, and winners are recognized as leaders in the campaign industry for effective use of innovative technology in their awarded category.

"Our clients typically see 100x returns. It's great to get recognition for the work that our team puts into crafting a great message that gets great returns," said Shelton. "We are getting calls right and left from people that want to take their brand to the next level."

Shelton believes that the winning of this award shows how her company is able to create success for Top Ad's clients. Her company has seen a large growth in business in 2021, bringing on dozens more clients through word of mouth alone. She attributes it to keeping her clients happy and providing excellent customer service.

"The people we work with are more than just clients. They're family," commented Shelton. "We keep in touch with them all the time, we remember their birthdays, and we genuinely care about their wellbeing. It's this belief that has kept bringing us more business in such a short amount of time."

Top Ad Consulting also recently became a member of the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC). They are the largest multi-partisan organization of political and public affairs professionals in the world and are dedicated to improving democracy.

"Top Ad joined the American Association of Political Consultants because we wanted to be among the best in the industry," said Shelton in an announcement. "We feel our company brings a unique perspective to advertising and consulting and we are excited for the chance to network with others in the group."

Top Ad is serving corporations, political and non-profit clients. They are a premium award-winning ad agency and consultancy based in sunny Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can learn more about them by visiting https://topadconsulting.com.

Media Contact: Anastacia Shelton702-329-0504 312500@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ad-consulting-wins-textie-award-for-success-in-fundraising-receives-best-congressional-fundraising-text-in-the-country-301315337.html

SOURCE Top Ad Consulting