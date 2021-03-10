Top 5 Outdoor All Terrain Mobility Scooters For Elderly & Aging Seniors Revealed By Electric Wheelchairs USA

Top 5 Mobility Scooters, according to the Experts

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report, about 40% of seniors aged 65 years and over suffer from a disability, two-thirds of these people report having difficulties in walking. This only covers the period 2008 to 2012.

Outdoor mobility scooters are one of the best current solutions for those seeking more freedom in their daily activities.

Afikim Afiscooter S4This Afikim outdoor scooter bears an outstanding design of durability and comfort. It features an orthopedic seat that swivels and is fully adjustable to accommodate several body types. Plus, it comes with a delta tiller to provide smooth steering. The armrests are also adjustable and can be adjusted outward or adjusted up for the user's comfort. Drive Medical Cobra GT4Manufactured by Drive Medical, the Cobra GT4 is a highly versatile yet very stylish all-terrain outdoor scooter. It offers an impressive top speed of 10 mph and can get up to 35 miles of travel on a single battery charge. This sturdy outdoor scooter can handle up to 450 pounds of weight and is staple within the Drive Medical product line. Pride Mobility WranglerThe Wrangler is perhaps the toughest outdoor mobility scooter on the market today and can tackle just about any type of terrain. It has large 14.5" knobby wheels, allowing you to get traction ride through all sorts of rough terrain that other scooters would not be able to touch. Merits Silverado Extreme Bariatric ScooterThe standard included battery gives you 37.5 miles of driving range, reaching a top speed of 7.5 mph. You can choose to upgrade the battery for 55 miles of range and 9.5 mph maximum speed. EWheels EW-72 Bariatric Electric 4-Wheel ScooterEnding on a high note, the EW-72 Scooter from EWheels delivers exceptional high-speed performance, reaching up to 15 mph. The included 48 Volts battery offers an impressive range of 43 miles per one charge.

Electric Wheelchairs USA is an authorized dealer for every brand so customers are qualified to receive the limited manufacturer warranty and full return policy with their purchase.

