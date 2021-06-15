DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Top 25 Health Systems Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs). The Top 25 Health Systems, identified by number of hospitals within the system, are listed below:

HCA Healthcare

Commonspirit Health

Ascension Health

Rcch Healthcare Partners

Community Health Systems

Trinity Health

Tenet Healthcare

Adventist Health

Prime Healthcare

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

Mercy Health

Providence Health & Services

Steward Health Care System

UPMC

Banner Health

Quorum Health

Universal Health Services

Avera Health System

Sutter Health

Baylor Scott & White Health

& White Health Advocate Aurora Health

Mayo Clinic Health System

Sanford Health

Ardent Health Services

Intermountain Healthcare

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices. Outputs:

.CSV

.PDF

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry-leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News. Key Topics Covered: I. Overviewa. Summary of database criteria II. Database Content - Table 1a. CBSA Codeb. CBSA Namec. HCPCS Coded. HCPCS Descriptione. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmarkh. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark III. Database Content - Table 2a. State Abbreviationb. State Namec. HCPCS Coded. HCPCS Descriptione. 25th Percentile Price Benchmarkf. 50th Percentile Price Benchmarkg. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark IV. Database Content - Table 3a. HCPCS Codeb. HCPCS Descriptionc. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmarkd. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmarke. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark V. Outputsa. .CSVb. .PDFFor more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jjedq

