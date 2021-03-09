Top 25 Sites To Get Psychic Readings Online - How To Contact The Best Psychics By Text, Phone, Email, Or Zoom

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes people need answers to life's big questions. And one solution that's growing in popularity is online psychic readings. Even if you're not "spiritually-inclined," psychics might be able to offer advice and support to help boost your confidence, mental well-being, and perspective on difficulties you're facing. The only issue is finding a legitimate, trustworthy site.

As with all things on the internet, there are many unverified websites out there, regardless of the product or service. That's why this review has taken on the challenge and scoured the internet to review and rank the top psychic platforms available. Continue reading to find out which sites made the top five.

How the Best Psychic Reading Sites Were Evaluated

Psychics - Does the platforms rigorously screen psychics for authenticity? Can users navigate a psychics profile page and read real customer reviews? Answers to questions like these and more affected the ranking on this top 20+ list.

Readings - The best psychic readings will cover an extensive range of topics and spiritual abilities, from tarot readings, numerology, crystal balls, astrology, dream analysis, career forecasts, aura readings to fortune telling, horoscopes, and more. As such, sites that offered a variety of psychic readings scored higher on this list.

Interface - How easy is the platform to navigate? Can users filter psychics based on price, experience, ability, etc.? Is the payment process straightforward and user-friendly? Answers to questions like these and more were taken on board when ranking the best psychic websites.

Guarantee - What happens when users are disappointed with a reading? Does the platform provide a satisfaction guarantee or refund policy? Psychic websites that offer a satisfaction guarantee or way to test out a psychic via a trial or free minutes scored higher on this list.

1. Kasamba - The Best All-Round Psychic Platform

A diverse range of services

Thousands of experienced advisors

50% off the initial session

Three minutes free with each new advisor

Kasamba app available

Kasamba is one of the more established psychic platforms on the web, with over 20 years' worth of experience. So far, this site has delivered more than three million psychic readings. One of the major benefits of using this site is the app, meaning users can access psychic readings and support no matter where they are.

Moreover, the discounts available mean that first-time customers can try out the service at a reduced price before deciding if they wish to use the platform again. Similarly, when customers try a new adviser, the free three-minutes available allows them to test whether they're compatible and feel a connection without wasting time and money.

Another benefit is the vast number of experienced psychics available and the diversity of the services they offer. Users can find the perfect psychic to meet their needs, as every psychic on the platform has a profile page that lists their experience and expertise, along with reviews from former customers.

2. Keen - The Best for Psychic Love Readings

Satisfaction guaranteed

Free readings for newcomers

Authentic love readings

Options for choosing mediums

Various communication methods available

Keen is a well-established site that has been around for more than 20 years and one of the top options for people looking for the best online psychic readings to answer love questions. Still, love readings are not the only service available on this platform. Keen also offers other services, such as tarot card readings and dream analysis.

Plus, with over 1,700 advisors available, all with experience in different fields, customers have plenty of options for choosing a legitimate psychic and the right service to meet their needs.

Users can also choose their preferred communication method, including video, chat, and telephone reading. There is also a section listing the highly-rated advisors available to help people find psychics with the best track record.

Moreover, regardless of the questions you need answered, readings at Keen all come with a satisfaction guarantee.

3. Psychic Source - Best for Accuracy

Reading accuracy

Communication options

A matching tool to find advisors

Various services available

Free five-minute trial

Psychic Source is one of the longest-standing websites offering psychic readings, with more than 30 years' experience. Such a successful track record is a clear indicator that this is a site people can trust. Users should also know that all the advisors are thoroughly screened for authenticity, guaranteeing you won't run into fakes or scammers looking to make easy money.

One of this site's best features is the matching tool, which makes finding the best psychics, services, and communication methods easy for users. Some of the services offered include tarot card readings, love advice, astrology, and more via online chat, video, phone, and psychic email readings.

With so many communication methods available, users can connect with their chosen psychic however they prefer. For instance, if you prefer traditional face-to-face readings, consider the video chat option.

Further benefits to using Psychic Source include a customer satisfaction guarantee, a free five-minute trial, and a reduced rate for the remainder of your first reading.

4. AskNow - Best for Psychic Telephone Readings

Various parameters to filter advisors

The best option for phone readings

Highly-rated in terms of positive customer reviews

Free five-minutes for new users

Well-established website

AskNow has been operating since 2005 and has a sound history of delivering accurate readings. There is evidence of this from the countless positive reviews from former customers. Moreover, AskNow is one of the best options for those who prefer telephone readings.

Newcomers to the site also receive free five minutes, allowing them to test out any of the available psychics. Plus, free daily horoscopes are offered to all members, which is a nice bonus.

It's also an interesting site, as users can also access a vast array of articles and videos with psychic information - useful for anyone new to the psychic world or anyone looking to expand their knowledge.

Advisors on this site use various techniques to answer questions. While most rely on intuition, others employ tools such as tarot cards and runes. Users can also sort advisers based on various parameters, including credentials, experience, and divination methods.

5. Oranum - Best for Psychic Video Readings

Options for video readings

Sign-up bonus

Various specialties available

Experts in tarot readings

Free chat sessions available

Some people may prefer face-to-face readings rather than phone calls or emails. If so, Oranum is one of the best options, as most of their psychics deliver their readings via video. Plus, this site also requires psychics to host a free public video session each week, which is great for anyone who wants to get a sense of a psychics persona, talent, and so on.

Although Oranum might be well-known for tarot readings, there are options available for customers who prefer to receive readings using other divination methods, such as dream analysis, astrology, and numerology.

One of the most appealing features of Oranum for new customers is the sign-up bonus. Customers can use this to get a head start on finding the perfect psychic that meets their requirements.

6. California Psychics

California Psychics is a well-established site that's been around since 1995. This site is a good option since all the psychic advisors undergo a rigorous assessment before being allowed to use the platform to give readings to clients.

7. Psychic Oz

There are two reasons to consider using Psychic Oz. First, all the psychics are screened for authenticity, so users have peace of mind that this is a trustworthy site. Second, they offer a wide range of services, including psychic email readings, online chat, or telephone readings.

8. LifeReader

When users initially join LifeReader, they receive a free four-minute chat. This allows people to decide if they like the site and feel it's the best option for them. LifeReader also offers a variety of readings, from dream readings, tarot readings to horoscopes and more.

9. Mystic Sense

First-time customers will receive a complimentary five-minute psychic reading at Mystic Sense. Although the site is a popular option for daily horoscopes, they also offer readings in various formats, allowing people to choose their preferred way of receiving a psychic reading online.

10. Psychic Contact

The psychics on this platform are all tested for authenticity, reassuring users that they're not wasting their money or time. Some of the services offered on this platform include psychic readings using rune stones, numerology, astrology, and more.

11. Purple Ocean

Purple Ocean predominantly offers video psychic readings, so it's a good alternative to Oranum and those who prefer to see the psychic during a reading. Psychics on this platform give readings that answer questions about love, money, and other issues.

12. Psychic Light

On Psychic Light, users can contact clairvoyants and mediums using various methods, including text, telephone, or psychic email readings. Though just be aware that this platform doesn't offer video readings. You should look elsewhere if you prefer to communicate with a psychic face-to-face.

13. The Circle

Psychics are available 24 hours a day on The Circle, making this site a good option for people with a busy schedule. Although most of the psychics deliver phone readings, there is also the option for online chat readings too.

14. Moon Predictions

Moon Predictions is one of the longest-standing online psychic platforms, as they have been in the industry for more than 35 years. The psychics on this platform are handpicked, and they deliver readings over the phone or via email.

15. Psychic Center

If people are concerned about their readings' authenticity, then the Psychic Center's satisfaction guarantee should reassure them. Another attractive feature on this site is that they return 10% of their users' monthly spend, which is appealing to anyone interested in regular psychic readings online.

16. Bitwine

One of the best aspects of Bitwine is the number of psychics available on the site, including accurate and ethical tarot readers, mediums, and astrologers. This allows users to find the best psychic and most suitable reading type for them.

17. PsychicTXT

On joining this site, newcomers receive an answer to one complimentary question, which is fantastic for people who only want the answer to one question. There are also free horoscopes available on site. Plus, all their psychics are authenticated, so they can guarantee that the readings are reliable.

18. Psychic World

There are many tarot readers and mediums available to answer your questions on Psychic World. One of the benefits of using this particular site is that they accept a wide range of payment options, including most leading cards and PayPal.

19. Psychic Encounters

Psychic Encounters has psychics available 24 hours a day, so no matter what time you need a reading, you're bound to find a psychic online. Plus, there are different payment levels on this site that correspond to a psychic's expertise and experience. This allows users on a budget to find affordable psychic readings.

20. Meet Your Psychic

Users on this site receive three free minutes at the beginning of their first session before deciding whether they want to continue and pay for additional minutes. There are also various reading types available, including online chat, phone calls, or text messages.

21. Psychic Power

This site offers a customer satisfaction guarantee and will credit a user's account if they're not totally satisfied with their reading. Although not a complete refund, it does mean your money won't go to waste as you will be able to try again with another psychic.

22. Psychic Vop

After signing up at Psychic Vop, users are given free credits that allow them to test out any available psychic. Plus, users can rest assured this site can offer accurate readings and useful advice as, according to their website, they have delivered more than a million readings.

23. PsychicStars

Anyone interested in love readings rather than asking questions about money or their careers should consider PsychicStars. They offer a discounted rate for the initial session, and their talented psychics offer risk-free and accurate love readings.

24. TruPsychics

There are more than 350 advisors based in Canada and the United States on this platform. All the advisors are screened before they can offer their services on the site. And Users can choose which of the advisors they would like to give them a reading.

Online Psychic Readings FAQs

Q: Are Some Psychic Readings Fake?

A: Unfortunately, there are some fake psychics out there, which gives the many authentic and ethical psychics a bad reputation.

The safest option is to choose one of the five best sites from this list. Doing so ensures that you receive a reading from a screened, experienced psychic, and you can also trust these sites to offer compensation should you be disappointed with your reading.

Q: How Can People Find the Best Psychic Readers Online?

A: The five entries on this list are a good starting point. Next, people should consider the advisor they use, as many have specific areas of specialism, such as spiritism, numerology, tarot, or astrology.

Another tip is to read reviews from former customers if these are available, as they offer guidance and a clearer picture of a particular psychic's accuracy and legitimacy.

Q: What Can People Find Out from a Psychic Reading?

A: The purpose of a psychic reading is to answer people's questions about their life and future. Some people want to find out about love or money, while others want to connect with a deceased loved one or find their soulmate. It's a good idea to make a list of questions prior to the reading to ensure you get the most out of the experience.

The Bottom Line: Best Psychic Readings

Finding a legitimate psychic who can offer accurate readings and genuine support doesn't have to be difficult. There are plenty of user-friendly websites available that offer free minutes, credits to newcomers, and useful filter options to ensure users can find the right psychic that matches their persona and spiritual needs.

Each of the top five sites listed above offer numerous benefits and are a good place to start looking for online psychic readings. Whichever site you choose, make sure to take advantage of the free minutes available and carefully read a psychic's profile and experience before reaching out.

