Top 25 Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares To Host CARES Act Compliance Webinar

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "COVID/CARES Act: How to Account For It and Pass the Single Audit," featuring CRI Partner and Healthcare Industry Line Leader Bryan Hall and Partner April Shuping. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CST).

This live session will provide an in-depth explanation of the compliance requirements associated with the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Participants can expect a discussion regarding what expenditures qualify as eligible and what government and healthcare entities will need to have in place in order to pass their single audit successfully. Presenters will also examine the recent guidance that has been passed down from the HHS, Treasury, and OMB Compliance Supplement. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive two hours of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3hAGvM5 .

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

