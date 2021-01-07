Top 25 CPA And Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Welcomes Russell Thompson Butler & Houston, LLP

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of providing their clients with personalized financial guidance, Russell Thompson Butler & Houston, LLP (RTBH) has merged with nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). The RTBH team joins more than 1,900 CRI professionals currently serving clients across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

The firm has expertise ranging from basic accounting services, to tax review, compilation, and preparation, as well as general business consulting. CRI also offers tax services to corporate entities, individuals, and trusts with particular industry expertise delivered to healthcare, insurance, and the construction industry.

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 31 markets across 10 states, with the addition of the RTBH offices to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Paywerx (payroll management), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at www.CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact Cheryl Hunt, CRI Director of Marketing 629.208.7705 chunt@cricpa.com

