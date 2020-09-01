Top 25 CPA And Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Participates In National Preparedness Month

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining a number of other organizations across the country, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced their participation in the Department of Homeland Security's annual National Preparedness Month (NPM).

NPM is recognized each September by the U.S. federal government as a way to promote disaster planning for both families and communities in the present and throughout the remainder of the year. Although the firm has been involved in this annual event in years past, CRI has ramped up its efforts to provide a wealth of resources to encourage businesses and communities to prepare and plan for emergencies. With the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of the country's relief efforts, CRI continues to expand their availability of resources to meet the needs of their clients and communities alike.

The 2020 National Preparedness Month theme is "Disasters Don't Wait. Make Your Plan Today." CRI encourages everyone to prepare for even the most unexpected disasters following the Ready.gov outline for effective disaster planning. Start by making a plan and communicating it with your family, gather supplies and build a kit full of several days worth of supplies, know your risk and properly prepare for a disaster, and be sure to talk to your children about how to be prepared. For easy access to CRI's disaster preparation and recovery resources, you can visit their website here.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

