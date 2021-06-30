Top 10 Duck Tape® Prom Designs Announced In Duck® Brand's 21st Annual Stuck At Prom® Contest

AVON, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stakes are high for 10 Grand Prize-seeking students. After snipping and sticking together standout prom looks made entirely of Duck Tape ® to wow the judges, the top 10 finalists of Duck ® brand's 21st Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest have been determined. Who will take home the combined $20,000 in college scholarships? You decide by casting your vote!

Starting today, friends, family and the general public can visit the 2021 Stuck at Prom® finalist gallery to vote for their favorite prom dress and tux fashions—Duck Tape ® accessories included! Polls are open until midnight on July 14, 2021. Two Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux—will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship. The eight runners up receive $500 scholarships and Duck ® brand prize packs worth $100.

2021 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists: Larissa Leon ( Sunnyside, WA)163 hours & 47 Duck Tape® rolls Meihuan Yu ( Markham, Ontario)186 hours & 32 Duck Tape® rolls Zaineb Aljumayaat ( Lancaster County, Nebraska)152 hours & 34 Duck Tape® rolls Erika Avellaneda ( Ottawa, Ontario)143 hours & 17 Duck Tape® rolls Giles Ferrell ( Richmond VA)84 hours & 17 Duck Tape® rolls

2021 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists: Vaughn Westerman ( Washtenaw County, Michigan)56 hours & 18 Duck Tape® rolls Aaron Leal ( Hidalgo County, Texas)80 hours & 12 Duck Tape® rolls Casey Alferink ( Jesup, IA)80 hours & 15 Duck Tape® rolls Ryan Bekic ( LaSalle, Ontario)160 hours & 27 Duck Tape® rolls Zoe Tibbs ( Broward County, Florida)65 hours & 21 Duck Tape® rolls

Every year, a panel of judges carefully reviews and evaluates each submission for workmanship, originality, use of colors, accessories and use of Duck Tape ®. Though narrowing the field of entries down to the top finalists is no doubt a difficult task, the intricate designs and artistry of each of the outfits set them apart from the rest and blew the judges away.

"This is the second year the contest has been held virtually, allowing students to compete against their peers whether they went to a prom or not, and these contestants brought their 'A' game, dazzling us with color and originality from head to toe," said Ashley Luke, Senior Product Manager & Global Brand Manager at Duck ® Brand's parent company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. "We're inspired by how confidently they shine in their outfits and can't wait to see who takes home the Grand Prizes."

Visit stuckatprom.com now to vote for your favorite outfits and view the entire 2021 Stuck at Prom ® gallery! Check back on July 21, 2021 (or follow Duck ® brand on social media @theduckbrand) to see who will be deemed royalty of the 2021 Stuck at Prom ® Scholarship Contest.

ABOUT DUCK TAPE ® BRAND DUCT TAPEAn American original, Duck Tape ® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape ® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone - from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals - bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape ® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide.

Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck ® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook ® ( Facebook.com/DuckTape) and ( Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand ), following us on Twitter ® ( @TheDuckBrand) and Instagram ( @TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest ® ( Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube ® ( YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

ABOUT DUCK ® BRAND The Duck ® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck ® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information. Keep up-to-date on all things Duck ® brand by following us on Facebook ® ( @TheDuckBrand), Twitter ® ( @TheDuckBrand) and Instagram @TheDuckBrand); and following our boards on Pinterest ® ( Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube ® ( YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-10-duck-tape-prom-designs-announced-in-duck-brands-21st-annual-stuck-at-prom-contest-301323524.html

SOURCE Duck® Brand