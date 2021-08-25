TOOTRiS Joins Finance & Small Business Leaders To Boost Access To Critical Resources For Child Care Providers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to empower more women entrepreneurs to grow and succeed, TOOTRiS, the first-ever on-demand Child Care platform, has partnered with finance and small business leaders to boost access to critical resources for Child Care programs.

TOOTRiS, along with MyPoint Credit Union, Accessity, and the San Diego & Imperial Women's Business Center are sponsoring a free webinar to discuss available financial resources to support Child Care providers.

Topics will include:

Business and technical assistance for Family Child Care and Child Care Centers.

Business accounts, important elements.

Business lending opportunities and processes.

The benefits of a credit union partnership for child care program owners.

Credit elements.

Other resources available.

There are many expenses involved in starting up and running a Child Care business, or expanding a current one, and cash flow may be uneven as enrollments fluctuate, especially as many parents are still working from home or have hybrid schedules. Having access to financing can provide much-needed funds for child care centers to grow.

"Since the Child Care industry lost about 350,000 workers - about a third of its workforce - during the pandemic, it's critical that we provide existing and future child care program owners with the tools needed to not only survive but to thrive. This nation can't afford any more child care closures," said TOOTRiS Founder & CEO Alessandra Lezama. "By supporting our Child Care providers, we can help parents - especially women - re-enter the workforce and enjoy true economic recovery."

Despite COVID's impacts on the Child Care industry, however, the outlook for Child Care businesses is encouraging. According to IBIS, the market size, measured by revenue, of the industry is $54.1 billion in 2021.

"Although the industry experienced setbacks during the pandemic, many families are looking for high-quality Child Care. In fact, one-third of the U.S. workforce - or an estimated 50 million workers - needs some sort of Child Care," said Adriana Brunner, Business Development Manager for MyPoint Credit Union. "We want to make sure San Diego-region Child Care providers have the business resources needed to handle this demand. That's why we are working with TOOTRiS and other strategic partners to offer this webinar."

The webinar is also designed to promote entrepreneurship among women who are looking to start or expand their own Child Care business.

"Women-owned businesses continue to grow at a faster rate than any other demographic. These women generate 9.2 million jobs for their community, take financial care of their families, and are contributing $1.8 trillion dollars in revenue to the national economy," said Katty Ibarra, director of the San Diego Women's Business Center. "We can continue to grow these numbers by giving women the support and resources they need to thrive."

Child Care providers can register for the webinar here.

About TOOTRiSTOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

Media Contact(858) 263-0725 press@tootris.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tootris-joins-finance--small-business-leaders-to-boost-access-to-critical-resources-for-child-care-providers-301363044.html

SOURCE TOOTRiS