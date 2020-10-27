ToolWatch Launches New Integration With Procore

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolWatch , a powerful, cloud-based software that serves as a cornerstone for construction companies' operations management, announces a new technology integration with Procore , a leading provider of construction management software. The productivity-enhancing integration will be unveiled at Groundbreak , the annual construction technology conference hosted by Procore on October 27 and October 28, 2020.

In an effort to improve internal operations in order to drive productivity throughout construction companies, the partnership allows organizations to automate and merge enterprise data collected through ToolWatch and Procore in both systems.

"This is a natural partnership for ToolWatch," said Don Kafka, CEO of ToolWatch. "Procore's unmatched ability to provide construction companies visibility into projects combined with ToolWatch's operations management capabilities further advance an organization's efficiency, productivity, and in turn, profitability."

ToolWatch's Daily Log entries now synchronize with the Procore platform, allowing the automation of ToolWatch data to automate on specific projects, including tool and equipment utilization, billing charges and job costs. Additionally, new project information and employee profiles created in Procore will appear in ToolWatch's operations management system. Streamlining this data in real-time allows construction professionals to gain greater insights into projects, manage logistics with more accuracy, and make strategic decisions with more accuracy.

"In today's climate, it is extremely important to create collaboration technology that propels the construction industry forward," said Kafka. "We're excited this partnership helps companies collaborate and operate at peak performance, ensuring optimized operations management processes."

This integration partnership will be available to ToolWatch and Procore users immediately. Registration for Groundbreak 2020 is still open, visit https://www.procore.com/groundbreak/registration for conference information.

About ToolWatchFor more than 25 years, ToolWatch has helped construction companies increase productivity and profitability by streamlining and automating internal operations through its cloud-based, intuitive platform. Since its launch, ToolWatch has evolved far beyond tracking tools and equipment. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible system, ToolWatch stores all company information on one centralized database to provide real-time information on all warehouse and field operations and assets. As a businesses' competitive advantage, ToolWatch enables companies to run more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. Today, more than 6,000 installations in 20 countries use ToolWatch. For more information about ToolWatch, visit www.toolwatch.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About ProcoreProcore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

