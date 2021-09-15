Tony The Tiger® And Mission Tiger Partner With Food Lion To Give More Kids Access To Middle School Sports

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being part of a local community means making a positive impact and giving back. For the first time, Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger are teaming up with Food Lion to make a $10,000 donation via DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports in North Carolina and keep kids active. Additionally, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger is making a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC on behalf of Food Lion Feeds, the retailer's hunger relief initiative.

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger , an initiative to help save middle schools sports. Now, Food Lion and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to Food Lion's own community by helping fund the purchase of new sports equipment, upgrade facilities, and buy new uniforms and more for nearby schools through education nonprofit DonorsChoose . This September, Mission Tiger will be launching a unique match offer to support middle school sports projects in North Carolina and Virginia up to $10,000. For every $1 given to a qualifying project, Mission Tiger and Food Lion will give an additional $4, while funds last, helping to make sure all students have access to sports. Food Lion is a brand of Ahold Delhaize USA, which operates more than 2,000 stores under multiple banners across the country.

"Tony and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have always believed in the power of sport. When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," said Mark Seagreaves, Customer Team Lead of Ahold Delhaize USA at Kellogg Company. "We are thrilled to announce that donations to local middle school sports projects are being matched, thanks to support from Mission Tiger and Food Lion. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

"We appreciate Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Mission Tiger commitment to making a big impact in the towns and cities Food Lion serves," said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds at Food Lion. "We look forward to seeing how this donation can keep our kids on the court, on the field or to just keep moving. Additionally, the donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC on behalf of Food Lion Feeds will help fight food insecurity across the food bank's service territory, so this donation will make a big impact in the community in a number of different ways."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than 660,000 kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Minimum donation $500,000; maximum $1,000,000. Go to MissionTiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 8/6/20 and 12/31/21; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (K) - Get Kellogg Company (K) Report, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org .

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

