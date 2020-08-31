Tony Lauro To Step Down As CFO, Effective November 13

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) - Get Report (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that Tony Lauro has informed the company of his intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer of Intermex in order to accept an offer to become Chief Financial Officer of BlockFi, Inc.

Michael Purcell, an Intermex independent director and a former audit partner of Deloitte, will lead the search for a new CFO. Lauro has committed to remain with the Company until November 13, 2020 to ensure an orderly transition.

"As Intermex's CFO, Tony helped steer the company through our 2018 merger and subsequent secondary public offering in 2019. Tony was instrumental in building the company with financial stewardship, structure and accountability that positioned International Money Express to continue to grow well into the future," said Bob Lisy, CEO and Chairman of Intermex. "Tony has been an outstanding and valuable executive team member, partner and friend. I am thankful for all of the great work and effort Tony has invested in the company."

"These past few years with Intermex have been an amazing and wonderful experience," said Tony Lauro. "International Money Express has been an incredible opportunity for me, and I am confident that the company is in a great position for further growth and success. I will leave with very fond memories of my time at Intermex working with a dedicated group of talented individuals striving to improve the company and lay the framework for continued excellence."

