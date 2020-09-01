Tony Betta Joins Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP's Litigation And Business Law Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP (CPM) is pleased to welcome Anthony (Tony) T. Betta as Of Counsel in the firm's litigation and business law practice groups. His practice focuses on several areas including commercial litigation, eminent domain, foreclosures, bankruptcy and collections.

"We are proud to have Tony as a new member of our team and are confident that his significant litigation experience will be an asset to our clients and the organization," said Matthew Brown, Partner and Chair of the Litigation group at CPM.

Before moving with his family to Ohio in 2016, Tony practiced law in New Jersey for several years. He has represented a variety of clients in the state trial and appellate courts along with the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts. He counseled business owners in breach of contract litigation and obtained judgments in corporate litigation.

Tony serves industry professionals in several areas including construction litigation, defending clients in actions brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act, negotiating settlements on behalf of clients in asbestos litigation and defending industrial professionals in environmental contamination litigation.

In addition, his experience also includes arguing motions, attending meetings of creditors, preparing complaints for adversarial proceedings, preparing proofs of claims on behalf of creditors in the United States Bankruptcy Court and preparing witnesses for trial and conducting direct examination of witnesses in successful trials resulting in clients obtaining judgments in actions on unpaid student loans.

Tony received his undergraduate degree in history from Johns Hopkins University and his Juris Doctorate from Temple University School of Law.

Tony is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association. While practicing in New Jersey, he was a member of the local attorney ethics committee along with the state and county bar associations.

About CPM

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. CPM is a trusted partner through complex business and personal circumstances. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Banking & Finance, Business Services & Transactions, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Municipal, Non-Profit Services, Probate, Real Estate, Securities and Taxation.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-betta-joins-carlile-patchen--murphy-llps-litigation-and-business-law-group-301122347.html

SOURCE Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP