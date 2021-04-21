Tonix Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Fourth Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

CHATHAM, N.J., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, was invited to deliver a company presentation and participate in a panel at the 4 th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum for Business Development, Licensing and Investment, hosted by Sachs Associates and taking place from April 28-30, 2021.

Virtual Panel Details

Title: Pain, Migraine & Addiction Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021 Time: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. ET

The Company's presentation will be available on demand during the conference to registered conference participants through the Sachs Associates conference website. The presentation will be available subsequent to the conference under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The Company's CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL 1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the Phase 3 RELIEF trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 2021 2 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800 3, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-801 3, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

1 TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2 Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan.

3 TNX-1800 and TNX-801 are investigational new biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2021, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

