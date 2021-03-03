Tonies' New Sleepy Time Collection Features Soothing Sounds To Gently Lull Little Ones To Rest

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, tonies® expands its library beyond the worlds of stories and play, entering the land of sweet dreams! New Sleepy Time Tonies feature a variety of soothing sounds to help little ones wind down...

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring, tonies® expands its library beyond the worlds of stories and play, entering the land of sweet dreams! New Sleepy Time Tonies feature a variety of soothing sounds to help little ones wind down to rest, including gentle lullabies, relaxing nature sounds and calming white noise, and are now available for purchase in the U.S.

tonies is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Designed for small hands and independent play, the system works with the combination of a Toniebox , a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners/edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies , hand-painted figures containing stories, songs and more.

Already a story time sensation in the U.S. since arriving stateside in 2020, Sleepy Time Tonies will help parents get their children ready for rest -- a feat that is no small task. The new collection includes three specially curated Tonies to support naptime and bedtime routines: the family-favorite "Bedtime Songs and Lullabies" Tonie , and two new additions, the "Nap Time: White Noise" Tonie and "Nap Time: Nature Sounds" Tonie .

"A calming, relaxing, consistent bedtime routine helps babies unwind and understand that it is time to sleep," recommends Carolynne Harvey, Baby Sleep Expert & Founder of Dream Baby Sleep®️. "Keep it simple: try a quick story or song, turn on their white noise and then off to bed!"

While many childhood nap and sleep aid options exist, the Toniebox system is the perfect all-in-one solution to bridge screen-free play time and sleepy time with ease. Furthermore, the Toniebox grows up with children, starting as a chic sleep sound machine for the littlest ones, then working up to independent play for toddlers and early school age kids.

The special Sleepy Time Bundle will include a Toniebox, a color-matched Creative-Tonie for custom recordings and all three Sleepy Time Tonies, retailing for $124.99. Sleepy Time Tonies can also be purchased individually for $14.99 each.

U.S. families can also look forward to even more storytime fun this Spring! New Tonies include Beatrix Potter's childhood classic "Peter Rabbit," Eric Hill's playful puppy tales in "Spot's Fun with Friends" and Sam McBratney's lovely "Guess How Much I Love You." These Tonies and more arrivals make their debut now through April 2021.

Tonies are available for purchase online via tonies.com, Target.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com, CAMP.com and FAO.com. In-store, tonies can be found at FAO Schwarz in New York, CAMP retail locations and independent toy retailers nationwide.

Visit tonies.com

