Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management Won The Top 50 Of QS Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23 rd, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Rankings. School of Economics and Management, Tongji University (Tongji SEM) has been ranked 41 st in the world.

QS 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of a number of indicators, such as global employer reputation, global academic reputation, faculty, internationalization, alumni salary, etc. Supply chain and logistics management are strong disciplines in North American and European business schools. Tongji SEM enjoys traditional advantages in the disciplines and has made significant breakthroughs in research and teaching in recent years, ranking way ahead of many Asian business schools.

In order to cultivate supply chain management talents with international vision, Tongji SEM jointly launched an English-taught double-degree master program, in conjunction with German Kühne Logistics University (KLU) and US University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK). Multinational-teaching is one of the distinctive features of this program. Faculty with top academic level and rich practical experiences from three universities, and the course contents are very application-oriented. Besides, students also have the opportunity to do internships in Chinese, German and American enterprises to experience supply chain management in the context of globalization.

Professor LI Yuan, Dean of Tongji SEM, said, "we has always adhered to exploring diversified international exchanges and cooperation, to integrating academia with government and business industry, and to creating an omni-directional collaborative innovation system. I'm glad to see that the Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management has performed well in the international rankings. It proves Tongji SEM's talent cultivation mode has been recognized by the international education market."

YUAN Tianhua, an alumna who graduated from M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management in 2019, is now a manager of Accenture. She was responsible for providing ERP software implementation to enterprises at a consulting firm, before her participation in the master program. At that time, it was hard for her to provide ideal, complete and optimal solutions for enterprises from strategic or management perspectives. Nor was it easy for her to advise at internal and external levels of the entire supply chain. However, after graduation, she gained a more complete and profound understanding of the principles of ERP software itself and the optimization of the overall supply chain, including logistics and after-sales. The program provides her with comprehensive methods and ways of thinking in advising enterprises to promote supply chain integration, enhancing business efficiency and achieving cost optimization in practical world. At the same time, her scheme is increasingly recognized by customers.

