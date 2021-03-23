Tone Announces Klaviyo Integration, Further Unlocking Powerful Segmentation Tools For Their Customers

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tone, a leading provider of conversational SMS marketing software, today announced the release of its product integration with Klaviyo . Designed to further enable actionable segmentation building, this latest integration allows e-commerce retailers to reach customers and initiate text message conversations when they are most likely to engage with the brand.

"As marketers build more complex software stacks, integrating with key technologies like Klaviyo is becoming increasingly important," said Vlad Pick, CTO for Tone. "Our integration combines Klaviyo's robust segmentation with Tone's conversational engine enabling brands to deliver personalized marketing automation, respond to customer questions, and increase conversion rates on SMS and MMS marketing. We're excited to see what our customers can build with the power of both platforms."

Klaviyo is a marketing platform created for online businesses and features robust email and marketing automation with powerful segmentation tools. By activating the integration, Tone customers will be able to pull all their customer data and events from Tone into Klaviyo, allowing segmentation based off of SMS behavior and interactions in tandem with the rest of their marketing stack. In addition, Klaviyo segments are easily pulled into Tone for use in SMS campaigns.

"The Tone + Klaviyo integration is a game-changer for our marketing programs. It enables me to be highly targeted with my segments, delivering personalized and relevant messages to clients at the right time. This helps reduce our costs while improving ROI on campaigns. A must-have for anyone using Klaviyo." - Blake Imperl, Senior Retention Strategist at Basis.

Release highlights include

Seamlessly sync your Klaviyo lists and segments into Tone for use in campaigns

Sync opt-in and opt-out events from Tone into Klaviyo customer profiles

View SMS messages sent and received, links clicked, order attributes, and more in the Klaviyo dashboard

Use Tone events in Klaviyo's segment builder

The Klaviyo integration is a vailable immediately for Tone customers to activate from their Tone dashboard.

About Tone

Tone is a conversational SMS marketing platform that helps your store capture more revenue with AI-enhanced, personalized, and human text message conversations. Our platform enables you to run campaigns, respond to incoming text messages, and enable two-way conversations at scale. Trusted by thousands of organizations including Peak Design, PhoneSoap, ThirdLove, and Usual Wines, Tone empowers leading brands to engage and delight their customers. Visit us at www.tonemessaging.com .

