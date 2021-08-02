Tomorrow Is "National Night Out"; Millions To Celebrate Police-Community Partnerships

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups, businesses and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces tomorrow to mark the 38th Annual National Night Out (NNO) - a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year. National Night Out 2021 corporate sponsors are AT&T/FirstNet, Ring, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Associa.

"Covid threw a wrench into NNO in 2020 so cities and towns are really excited to get the party restarted," said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, "They are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first-responders. National Night Out is a reflection of how hard communities are working and the value of strong police-community partnerships."

National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings. Local, state and federal officials will be attending NNO events in many communities.

National Night Out is designed to:

(1) Heighten crime prevention awareness;(2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;(3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;(4) Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

For more information, visit natw.org.

