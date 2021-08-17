Tomorrow Health Grows Its Leadership Team With Rodrigo Arévalo As Incoming Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health today announced that Rodrigo Arévalo joined the company's leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Arévalo will join CEO Vijay Kedar in pushing forward the company's mission to reimagine healthcare in the home.

Rodrigo Arevalo, Uber Eats alum, joins Tomorrow Health as COO.

Arévalo is a seasoned leader with years of operational expertise. He is best known for his time at Uber where he joined in 2013 as General Manager of Mexico. As Uber's first employee in Latin America, Arévalo was responsible for launching and scaling Uber's ride sharing operations in Mexico and negotiating the company's first ride sharing agreements outside of the US. Under his leadership, Uber in Latin America grew to $10B in GMV and became one of the company's most profitable business units and Mexico's largest job creator. He went on to become Regional General Manager of Latin America followed by Head of Uber Eats for Europe, Middle East, and Africa - through which he grew and scaled the business 2.5x in 18 months.

Arévalo comes to Tomorrow Health with a wealth of knowledge on scaling complex systems and problem solving to grow quickly and sustainably. He is joining Tomorrow Health to build and scale its home-based care marketplace, leveraging technology enabled operations to coordinate the products and services patients need in the home. He is passionate about building systems and teams from scratch with a constant focus on serving the end user. "I like to solve hard problems," he shares. "The harder it is, the more fun I tend to have. Solving healthcare in the United States has to be one of the most difficult problems out there. At Tomorrow Health, we're re-architecting the home-based care ecosystem by building a platform to holistically streamline the coordination and management of quality home medical equipment, supplies and services."

To Arévalo, Tomorrow Health's vision of transforming health care at home was not only an intriguing problem to solve, but also a personal one. After losing his father to cancer in August 2020, Arévalo became even more inspired to re-envision broken parts of the healthcare system to create a more accessible and streamlined experience for patients in need. You can read his full story, " Why I joined Tomorrow Health ," to hear first hand how this experience informed his decision to join Tomorrow Health.

Arévalo joins Tomorrow Health's team along with leadership hires in key roles across the business. Tomorrow Health's leadership team now includes Amazon alum Krishnakumar Rajagopalan as Head of Engineering , Warby Parker alum Kevin Rath as Head of Customer Experience , and Flatiron Health alum Shivani Stadvec as Head of Marketing . The team also recently announced it's Advisory Board and is thrilled to welcome Tony Xu, Sachin Jain, and Puneet Singh as new investors to the company.

As Tomorrow Health scales to streamline the distribution of durable medical equipment and supplies to support patients, providers, insurance companies, and DME suppliers, they are looking to grow their team across engineering, operations and more. If you are passionate about reimagining healthcare with a stellar team, check out their open jobs: https://boards.greenhouse.io/tomorrowhealth .

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. By partnering with payors, referring providers and durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven platform matches patients and their families with high-quality DME suppliers, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across 29 states, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup and Rainfall Ventures, and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Quartet, PillPack, Stripe, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact partnerships@tomorrowhealth.com

