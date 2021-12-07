Tomorrow Health Expands Support For HME Advocacy As Diamond Corporate Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health is investing in stronger HME advocacy efforts to the benefit of the homecare community and the millions of patients it serves.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health is investing in stronger HME advocacy efforts to the benefit of the homecare community and the millions of patients it serves.

AAHomecare President and CEO Tom Ryan says, "Tomorrow Health brings strong technological capabilities and expertise with increasingly important value-based care models to our partnership cohort. They are signaling their commitment to strengthening our industry's capability to deliver public policy results that recognize the importance of quality home-based care."

Tomorrow Health joins AAHomecare's inaugural Diamond Corporate Partner Program with other industry leaders, including AdaptHealth, Apria, Byram Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Lincare, McKesson, Medline, Medtrade, Philips, ResMed, and Rotech. Alongside these companies, Tomorrow Health is committed to coming together to increase support for the HME industry.

Tomorrow Health's technology is committed to helping HME suppliers demonstrate the value of high-quality care and better measure patient outcomes - concepts that resonate with healthcare plans.

Vijay Kedar, CEO of Tomorrow Health, shares, "HME suppliers play a critical role in shifting care to the home and delivering value based care. The equipment and supplies patients need are a critical pillar of home-based healthcare. This industry has the potential to deliver outsized results for patients. Our technology and analytics help suppliers operate their business efficiently, deliver high value care, and succeed in a changing reimbursement and policy landscape. We're thrilled to support AAHomecare as the leading association advocating for the homecare industry with a strong pulse on the needs of HME providers."

The work that AAHomecare will facilitate with the new Diamond partnership will be critical to broad-scale efforts around care coordination and value-based care. "Supporting lower cost, higher value home-based care requires equipment and reliable infrastructure to deliver care. Efforts to advocate for the HME industry are integral to supporting home based care as they directly enable patients to remain healthy at home and out of the hospital," says Eric Hargan, Tomorrow Health Advisor and Former US Deputy Secretary of HHS. "With coordinated resources and advocacy from the major players in homecare, this industry can get much needed change around sustainable reimbursement and improved regulatory policies. Tomorrow Health will partner with the industry to enable the shift of care to the home. They also provide a new level of support to the HME community and position them for success in value-oriented partnerships with payors".

Tomorrow Health's mission is to reimagine healthcare at home. Alongside AAHomecare and the partners across the Diamond class, Tomorrow Health is eager to build new solutions to advocate for a stronger homecare industry to serve millions of patients.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven marketplace matches patients and their families with high-quality home based care, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across 29 states, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup and Rainfall Ventures, and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, DoorDash, SCAN Group and Health Plan, Quartet Health, PillPack, Stripe, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact partnerships@tomorrowhealth.com

