Tommy's Welcomes Moses Watersports To The Tommy's Family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy's Boats LLC is honored to announce Moses Watersports of Chattanooga LLC and Moses Watersports Knoxville LLC are now a part of the Tommy's family. This synergy of dealerships will strengthen the dedicated customer base within the boating community through diversified product lines and industry-leading customer service.

"Continuing our method of acquiring culturally consistent operations, we could not be more thrilled about having the Moses Watersports staff and community as a part of the Tommy's family. The cultural similarities are consistent with our unique brand which bodes well for the employees and community alike. Growing our partnership with Malibu Boats by being closer to the factory has always been a goal. We are fortunate to be able to pair our alignment with our strategic partners while inheriting such a phenomenal team." — Mason Koffman, President, Tommy's Boats LLC.

Since 1981, Tommy's has been a staple in towboat industry. With roots in Colorado, starting as a ski and slalom shop, Tommy's has grown to over 14 locations across the U.S. and is now the world's largest Malibu and Axis dealer. For over 40 years, Tommy's dealership teams have worked diligently to serve thousands of boat owners and strive to be strong partners in each of their communities.

Normal business hours and operations will not be interrupted by this announcement. Changes to come will always be announced to our customers.

Tommy's welcomes all Moses Watersports customers, as it continues to bring the absolute best products and services to the families of each community while striving to exceed all of their expectations.

Direct any questions pertaining to the Moses Watersports addition to info@gettommys.com.

